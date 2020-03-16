W.Va. Attorney General warns consumers about COVID-19 schemes

West Virginia's Attorney General is warning consumers to be aware during the COVID-19 pandemic, touching on a number of different issues from supplies on store shelves to price gouging.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey held a news conference Monday where he talked about different things his office is doing to protect consumers during this time.

"The coronavirus pandemic presents a challenge like none other," Morrisey said. "COVID-19 has seemingly affected every aspect of life from the average trip to buy groceries, dine out and attend concerts or sporting events to one's dream vacation planned months, if not years, in advance."

The attorney general says when it comes to supplies at stores, despite empty store shelves at times, consumers should realize this is only temporary. He says he has been in contact with retailers and says that most shelves should be replenished within a day or so.

He says his office is in constant contact with major retailers about supplies and to enforce the state's price gouging law.

Morrisey says the state's price gouging law took effect March 4 with the governor's state of preparedness declaration. The price gouging law makes it illegal for any business, person or contractor to inflate the price of food or any essential items by more than 10 percent of what the item sold for 10 days prior to the declaration.

"We have heard of instances where there are increases, dramatic increases in prices, whether we're talking 75 dollars for a 24-pack of sanitizer, or a 5 dollar bottle of hand sanitizer or 72 dollars for a four pack of toilet paper," said Morrisey.

During the news conference, Morrisey said his office has received 12 reports so far. He is urging anyone who believes they have been a victim of being overcharged to call the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-368-8808.

He says he is also working to help any consumers who have had to change travel plans. He says if any families run into issues getting refunds to call his office.

He also warned of scams that may be circulating. He says it is important during this time to do research and never share personal data without verifying the legitimacy of the recipient.

