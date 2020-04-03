W.Va. COVID-19 | 20 new positive cases

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Friday confirmed 20 new cases of COVID-19, making the total positive case count 237.

As of April 3, 2020, 6,367 residents have been tested. 237 positive, 6,130 negative and two deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (1), Berkeley (37), Cabell (5), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (5), Hardy (2), Harrison (17), Jackson (11), Jefferson (12), Kanawha (40), Logan (4), Marion (11), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (3), Mineral (2), Monongalia (35), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (2), Roane (2), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (5).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, DHHR says it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

