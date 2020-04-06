W.Va. COVID-19 | 21 new positive cases

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Monday confirmed 21 new cases of COVID-19.

The total positive case count is now 345.

As of April 6, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., 9,940 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 345 positive, 9,595 negative and three deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (2), Berkeley (54), Cabell (7), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (16), Jefferson (22), Kanawha (56), Lewis (1), Logan (6), Marion (17), Marshall (5), Mason (4), Mercer (4), Mineral (2), Monongalia (53), Morgan (3), Ohio (15), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (4), Putnam (8), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (1), Tucker (3), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (11).

According to the DHHR, as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Ohio and Preston counties today.