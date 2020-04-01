W.Va. COVID-19 | 29 new cases, 191 total

29 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

The new cases bring the total case count to 191.

As of April 1, 2020, 4,575 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 191 positive, 4,384 negative and one death.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1), Berkeley (21), Cabell (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (6), Hardy (1), Harrison (14), Jackson (11), Jefferson (9), Kanawha (37), Logan (3), Marion (8), Marshall (4), Mason (3), Mercer (2), Monongalia (32), Morgan (1), Ohio (11), Pleasants (1), Preston (3), Putnam (5), Raleigh (3), Randolph (1), Roane (2), Tucker (2), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (2).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.