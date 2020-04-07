W.Va. COVID-19 | 67 new cases confirmed

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Tuesday confirmed 67 new cases of COVID-19, making the total positive case count 412.

12,059 residents have been tested for coronavirus in the state of West Virginia, with 412 positive, 11,647 negative and four deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY:Barbour (3), Berkeley (57), Brooke (1), Cabell (11), Fayette (1), Greenbrier (3), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (25), Jackson (19), Jefferson (31), Kanawha (61), Lewis (1), Logan (7), Marion (25), Marshall (5), Mason (6), McDowell (2), Mercer (5), Mineral (3), Monongalia (60), Morgan (4), Nicholas (2), Ohio (19), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (10), Raleigh (4), Randolph (3), Roane (2), Taylor (3), Tucker (3), Tyler (1), Upshur (1), Wetzel (2), Wirt (1), Wood (13), Wyoming (1).

DHHR is the official reporting agency for COVID-19, which in turn provides official case numbers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR. Delays may be experienced with the reporting of cases from the local health department to the state health department.

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.