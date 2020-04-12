W.Va. COVID-19 cases rise

West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) says the state’s total of positive COVID-19 cases now stands at 593.

They say there have been 16,124 residents tested for COVID-19, with 15,531 negative and six deaths.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (4), Berkeley (92), Boone (1), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (22), Fayette (2), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (4), Hancock (7), Hardy (2), Harrison (28), Jackson (23), Jefferson (49), Kanawha (83), Lewis (2), Logan (8), Marion (32), Marshall (6), Mason (8), McDowell (5), Mercer (8), Mineral (4), Monongalia (81), Monroe (1), Morgan (6), Nicholas (2), Ohio (21), Pendleton (1), Pleasants (1), Preston (6), Putnam (11), Raleigh (5), Randolph (4), Roane (2), Summers (1), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (3), Wayne (17), Wetzel (3), Wirt (2), Wood (18), Wyoming (1).

Officials say as case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

Officials also say in order to confirm a death from COVID19 in an official capacity, the DHHR must receive a death report from the local county health department where the person died.