W.Va. Cabinet secretaries, agency heads to determine return to work

West Virginia’s state employees will return to work when the management of their department gives them the green light.

That is the word Thursday from Gov. Jim Justice who said the cabinet secretaries and agency leaders will make the decision based on the guidelines laid out as a part of the state’s reopening plan.

According to the guidance:

”As agencies begin the process of returning additional employees to the workplace, cabinet secretaries, agency heads, and other managers need the flexibility to bring employees back in a way that makes sense for their agency, and the West Virginia National Guard will continue to be available for training and other help to ensure our government office settings have proper cleaning and sanitization procedures in place.”.

Developing policies that allow for telework is listed in the guidelines, while considering any constraints that might be out there. The guidance also says to “Consider making special accommodations for employees that are members of a vulnerable population, for example those that are over 65 or those with infants at home, including encouraging teleworking to the maximum extent possible among other measures.”

Occupancy limits, limiting entrances and visitors, creating physical barriers, opportunities for social distancing, and health screenings are all a part of the guidance.

