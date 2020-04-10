W.Va. Career and Tech students, staff helping with PPE shortage

More than 60,000 pieces of personal protective equipment have been made and donated to hospitals and nursing homes across West Virginia with the work of career and technical education students and their teachers.

The West Virginia Department of Education says that 28 CTE centers have also made and donated 700 masks and 400 face shields thanks to their 3D printing and technical capabilities.

Nationwide, PPE has been in high demand for healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, schools have donated boxes of unused PPE to the Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Officials say educators and volunteers have been using 3D printers to create masks for area hospitals in Greenbrier, Fayette, Kanawha and Lincoln counties. They say Berkeley County Schools and Jefferson County Schools donated 3D printers to the FASTEnER Lab at Shepherd University to help produce protective face shields for healthcare workers. Officials say several CTEs plan to increase production of masks and face shields in the coming days and weeks.

"The education community continues to step-up to the challenges of this unprecedented pandemic," said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. "Not only are our teachers, instructors, administrators, service personnel and county staff working to ensure the educational and nutritional needs of our children are met, they are also giving their time to assisting the brave men and women fighting this disease on the frontline."

According to the release, large quantities of high-demand items like hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, isolation gowns, eye protection equipment, plastic gloves and the much needed N95 masks have been given to area hospitals and first responders from the 30 CTE centers around West Virginia.