W.Va. DHHR confirms case of COVID-19 at hospital

A health service worker in Weston, West Virginia has tested positive for coronavirus.

The employee’s last day of work at William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital was April 17, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

In coordination with the local health department, DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health was notified by the patient’s health care provider. Officials say measures were already in place to reduce the spread among other employees and patients.

“Our state hospitals have prepared for this situation and were ready to handle it,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Through advance planning and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, measures to reduce the likelihood of spread were already being practiced and in place at Sharpe Hospital.”

