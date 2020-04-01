W.Va. DHHR confirms second coronavirus-related death

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has confirmed the second coronavirus-related death in the state of West Virginia.

The DHHR sited a released by the Jackson County Health Department announcing the first death in the county related to complications from COVID-19.

According to health officials, the deceased patient had several underlying health issues and passed away while at the hospital.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the patient's family and friends," said Health Officer for the Jackson County Health Department, Dr. I. John Synder, D.O. "This is a tragic development in this outbreak. The Jackson County Health Department is taking necessary, carefully considered steps to slow down the spread of the disease and to protect those at greatest risk."

Officials say no additional information or details will be released about the individual's death, the name of the hospital or city of residence.

Earlier Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced that the number of COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County has risen to 40.

29 new cases of COVID-19 statewide were confirmed Wednesday by the DHHR.

The new cases bring the total case count to 191.