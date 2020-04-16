W.Va. DHHR establishes public health standards for essential businesses

The Department of Health and Human Resources has established public health standards for businesses deemed essential by Gov. Jim Justice’s executive order during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Any essential business that chooses to remain open must take the following minimum actions:

All businesses that remain open to the public, such as grocery stores and other department stores deemed essential, must place restrictions on access.

According to the document, two people are allowed per 1,000 square feet of customer floor space at any given time. Businesses with less than 1,000 square feet of customer floor space are not allowed to have more than five people, including employees.

For a business that sales are comprised of at least 80 percent of grocery food products, no more than three people may enter the business per 1,000 square feet.

Each business is also required to track the number of people who come and go and enact measures to establish social distancing practices like creating one-way aisles and keeping the public at least six feet apart while waiting in line.

Anyone or business that fails to comply with these requirements may be subject to an enforcement order and is guilty of a misdemeanor that could carry a fine up to $200, the document says.