W.Va. Democrats propose education reform bills; GOP has other plans

West Virginia lawmakers have reconvened for their special session but are pushing back debate on education measures that caused a two-day teacher strike earlier this year.

The House of Delegates and the Senate met Monday to take up bills that were vetoed for technical reasons.

Legislators were supposed to focus on education this week, but Republican Senate President Mitch Carmichael says the GOP is still working on its proposals. They're expected to push for charter schools and school vouchers, which drew strong opposition from teachers and led to a strike.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have debuted eight education bills that include measures to raise teachers' pay and put mental health professionals in schools.

The extra session comes after lawmakers failed to compromise on education when the regular session ended in March.

Senate Democrats introduced eight bills, including a pay raise bill, which Carmichael immediately referred to the Education committee, which is not scheduled to meet.

"We are disappointed, but not surprised," said Sen. Roman Prezioso (D-Marion) in a news release. "We put in the effort to come up with good, reasonable ideas that will improve education in our state. It's a pity that the Republicans won't read them."

The legislative majorities continue to talk about June as the target date to focus the special session on education.

Meanwhile, the House of Delegates voted to establish four select committees to consider education matters during a special session to change the state's school system.

This happened during the first moments of the resumption of the special session.