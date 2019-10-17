W.Va. Eleventh Senatorial District vacancy filled

Governor Jim Justice has appointed John "J.R." Pitsenbarger to take a position in the Eleventh Senatorial District. He will be replacing Senator Greg Boso, R-Nicholas. Boso resigned in late Spetmeber.

Pitsenbarger is currently the West Virginia Farm Bureau's vice president.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael said, “J.R. brings to the Senate a wide variety of experience, including extensive agriculture and rural development knowledge. I know he will be able to do great things for the residents of his district and the State of West Virginia. I look forward to working with him and watching him be a valuable part of making our state an outstanding place to live, work, and raise a family.”

The Eleventh Senatorial District includes the counties of Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, Upshur, and Webster.