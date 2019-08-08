UPDATE | Neighbor concerned after nearby homes targeted by arson

UPDATE 8/9/19 @ 12:30 a.m.

Summersville tourists often mistake the road to Trevor Coffman’s property as a public trail.

Investigators say the fires started on July 9. Two people were seen in a truck at the site of the fires.

"From our gate up is all private,” he said.

But in the early morning hours on July 9, it wasn’t tourists who came through the gate. Investigators say it was criminals who set fire to four structures.

"So I ran out here and just thinking I heard three structures, so I just assumed ours was one of them,” Coffman said.

Thankfully the home his family just started building this year was untouched, but the arson destroyed two of his neighbor's homes and a mobile trailer.

"At that point the neighbor was down there tending to his home and what was left of it,” he said.

On Wednesday the state fire marshal’s office released a description of two people they believe were on the property days before the fire: a bald 60-year-old man and a passenger with no teeth driving a maroon pickup truck.

Even though their home was untouched, Coffman says he's worried it could happen again.

"Well it’s extremely close to home and me and my wife and my family are extremely worried about it being so close, were spending a substantial amount of money on a home and for something like that to happen to a neighbor -- it's horrible,” he said.

He believes the fires were a targeted attack on his neighbors and he doesn’t know why anyone would do this to them.

"I mean, you can see our property. You can see our home from where the fires were so the reason that they wouldn’t even bother our stuff was pretty -- it’s amazing. We're very blessed, very lucky,” Coffman said.

Now a month later, he and his neighbors are remaining vigilant.

"We have trail cameras up. We’re out here daily. We have workers out here daily and anybody that we see, we try to let them know that this isn't an area they can go to,” he said.

