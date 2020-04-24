W.Va. GOP lawmakers opposed to voting-by-mail alternative

West Virginia Republican lawmakers say they’re opposed to voting by mail for the June primary election.

In a news release Friday, GOP lawmakers in the House and Senate said they support moving ahead with plans to have the election as planned on June 9.

“We have full confidence in Secretary of State Mac Warner and our county clerks to conduct this election in a manner that protects the health of our people while also preserving our citizens’ fundamental right to vote through whichever available option they choose,” said House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, in the release.

Earlier this week, Democratic lawmakers in both the House and Senate called for Gov. Jim Justice to implement voting by mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For more on that story: CLICK HERE.

West Virginia currently provides four options for citizens to exercise their right to vote: absentee, in-person early voting, in-person election day voting, and electronic voting for special populations, including those with disabilities and overseas military personnel.

GOP lawmakers said the state should allow its citizens to decide for themselves which voting method they prefer. They also said in-person voting allows for additional security.