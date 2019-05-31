W.Va. Gov. Justice adding another bill to special legislative session

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he’s adding another bill for consideration during the West Virginia Legislature’s special session Saturday to focus on education.

The bill Justice announced relates to the West Virginia Business Ready Sites Program and was vetoed for technical reasons after the 2019 Legislative Session.

Earlier this week, Senate President Mitch Carmichael announced that he wants to spend Saturday on the Student Success Act, a new version of the omnibus education bill. Click here to see that story.

Carmichael has maintained that the 144-page bill is different from the controversial Senate Bill 451. Education leaders, including American Federation of Teachers-West Virginia President Fred Albert, say though that they’re skeptical – even considering it a form of retaliation.

We will have a crew at the Capitol. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

