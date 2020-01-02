W.Va. Gov. Justice appoints new DMV commissioner

Gov. Jim Justice has appointed Everett Frazier as commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.

According to a news release Thursday from the governor’s office, Frazier’s appointment is effective Monday, Jan. 6.

“Everett Frazier brings decades of successful experience and leadership to this job,” Justice said in the release. “I am confident he will help us to improve the operation and services provided by the DMV.”

Frazier, who lives in Oceana, has worked in the auto industry for more than 30 years, including 25 years in managerial positions. Most recently, he worked as director of operations at the Thornhill GM Superstore in Logan County.

“I would like to thank Governor Justice for appointing me to a position that presents a real opportunity to make a positive impact on our great state,” Frazier said in the release. “My goal is to treat everyone who comes through the door of the DMV as a guest. I am looking forward to being part of a team that will maximize the use of technology to make the DMV more efficient and customer-friendly.”

Frazier also served as a public member on the West Virginia Board of Pharmacy and resigned Thursday to accept his DMV appointment.

