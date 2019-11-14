W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for special legislative session

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called for a special session this Monday to consider three legislative bills, including one on tourism development.
According to the governor's office, the session is scheduled at noon Monday to consider the following:

According to the governor’s office, the session is scheduled at noon Monday to consider the following:

    • Spending Authority for Debt Service Payments on Roads to Prosperity G.O. Bonds, Rounds 2 and 3

    • Bringing certain DUI Expungement Procedures into compliance with federal law

    • Tourism Development Act Re-Authorization

    According to the governor’s office, the session will take place as lawmakers are together for November Interim Committee meetings that already had been scheduled.

