W.Va. Gov. Justice calls for special legislative session

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has called for a special session this Monday to consider three legislative bills, including one on tourism development.
According to the governor’s office, the session is scheduled at noon Monday to consider the following:
- Spending Authority for Debt Service Payments on Roads to Prosperity G.O. Bonds, Rounds 2 and 3
- Bringing certain DUI Expungement Procedures into compliance with federal law
- Tourism Development Act Re-Authorization
According to the governor’s office, the session will take place as lawmakers are together for November Interim Committee meetings that already had been scheduled.