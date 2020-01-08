W.Va. Gov. Justice highlights strong economy in State of the State address

Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday delivered the State of the State, saying West Virginia is on a path of continued economic growth.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the state of our state is strong and it’s growing stronger every day,” Justice said, saying West Virginia has had $3 billion in economic growth in the last fiscal year.

The governor said there are surpluses in funds, including the Division of Highways, the PEIA reserve and the state’s public insurance (PEIA) fund.

Justice cited strong growth for consumer sales and personal income, higher employment and Medicaid enrollment.

He said among the goals for fiscal year 2021 is to preserve the state's stable bond rating and capture savings resulting from good management of state programs, especially the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).

"My budget will include a solution to eliminating the waitlist for the Intellectual Developmental Disabilities Waiver program which will allow 1,060 more West Virginians to receive this critical service," the governor said.

The governor said personal income is expected to grow 1.2 percent from fiscal year 2020 to 2021.

Early during the address, he spoke of the controversy involving Department of Corrections cadets and instructors involved in a Nazi salute. That photo went viral, and most of the people involved have been terminated.

“There's no place for anti-Semitism on my watch,” Justice said.

