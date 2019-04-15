W.Va. Gov. Justice hires former state campaign director for Trump

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is betting on President Trump for a little help in his reelection effort.

The Republican governor on Monday announced he's hired a former state campaign director for Trump and two of the president's advisers to work on his 2020 bid.

A news release says Mike Lukach is coming on to serve as Justice's campaign manager after overseeing the president's 2016 race in two states. Trump advisers Bill Stepien and Justin Clark have also signed on to Justice's team.

The announcement comes after a federal subpoena into the governor's resort was made public, state Republican committees approved resolutions of "no confidence" in Justice and a Forbes investigation into the governor's debts called him a "deadbeat billionaire."

Trump carried West Virginia by 42 percentage points in 2016.