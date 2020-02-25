W.Va. Gov. Justice meets with Fairmont Regional Medical Center officials

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice had a meeting Tuesday in Charleston to discuss what can be done to keep the doors open at Fairmont Regional Medical Center.

Justice said he met with the current hospital operator Alecto, the owner of the actual hospital building, representatives from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the state Tax & Revenue Department and his general counsel.

Fairmont Regional Medical Center announced last week it will close its doors in the next 60 days. For more on the story: CLICK HERE. It would mean a loss of at least 500 jobs and create issues for patients seeking care.

The governor said he felt like things moved along at Tuesday’s meeting, saying there remains much hard work to do, all mixed with uncertainty. He added that he'll have phone conversations Wednesday to follow up on Tuesday’s discussion.

