W.Va. Gov. responds to concerns about out-of-state campers

It's not unusual to see out of state license plates in West Virginia. In fact, it's encouraged!

W.Va. Governor Jim Justice is always touting the tourism industry, but that is not the case during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During today's briefing, Governor Justice said some are seeing West Virginia as a safe haven due to the low number of COVID-19 cases.

WSAZ has received several calls to our newsroom and even some photos of out-of-state license plates at campgrounds and there is great concern, especially when the plates are from states, such as New York, where the number of COVID-19 cases are at an extreme high.

At his press conference on Thursday, Governor Justice addressed this issue by saying, "West Virginia looks like a save haven, place to come to weather the storm. Now, all I would say is just this, our president has said over and over and over, that if you come from New York to here, and I follow suit hand-in-hand, you need to self quarantine yourself for 14 days. The same thing is probably true if you're coming from another hot spot in another area of the country. If you own a home here and you're coming here from New York to a second home, I don't know how in the world we can stop you from coming here. But if you don't abide by the recommendations that have been told to you, then I'm going to try any and every way I can to protect our citizens from a possible transmission that you may bring to us."

WSAZ asked the governor about closing public and private campgrounds and he said anything is on the table.

We also asked him about posting signs similar to those that are at Yeager Airport in Charleston encouraging people who have traveled the isolate for two weeks and he said that will also be considered.