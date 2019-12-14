W.Va. Gov. Justice seeks to end Developmental Disabilities Waiver Program waitlist

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that he has directed the Department of Health and Human Resources to immediately begin a formal study to find options to eliminate the waitlist for the Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Waiver.

That waiver allows people with those disabilities to receive the care they need from the comfort of their own homes rather than in an institutional setting.

Currently, there are hundreds of people on a waiting list, sometimes for years at a time, to receive a waiver. Families who are affected by this say this is a huge step in their fights for their loved ones.

Justice has asked for the study to be complete by Jan. 15, 2020.

According to a news release, elimination of the waitlist would allow 1,060 more West Virginians to receive critical services through this waiver program. That includes 606 children.

"Some of West Virginia's most vulnerable men, women, and children have been on the wait list for more than four years," Justice said. "We absolutely must find a way to eliminate the wait list so that these West Virginians can get the help and support they deserve."

According to the governor's office, the cost of services provided by the IDDW is 46 percent lower than the cost of a care facility.

A public rally is set for 5 p.m. Monday at the state Capitol to ask the governor to clear the waitlist.