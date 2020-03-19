W.Va. Gov. tested for COVID-19, new business closures announced

While Gov. Jim Justice did not announce a new case of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon during a virtual briefing, he did announce that he has been tested for the virus himself.

The governor says the test was administered after he was shown a picture of himself with the first patient who tested positive for the coronavirus in the state.

Gov. Justice says he met the man and his wife during an event where he was giving away grants in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The governor did self-quarantine in the governor's mansion for a period of time. Health officials say the governor's test results were negative.

A new order issued from Gov. Justice Thursday afternoon was the closure of all barber shops, hair salons and nail salons by midnight.

The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in West Virginia Wednesday night.

That person is in Mercer County, located in southern West Virginia, and is being treated at home.

The first case, announced Tuesday, was in Jefferson County -- in the state's Eastern Panhandle. State health officials say the man did not need to be hospitalized, and the case is being handled on an out-patient basis.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, West Virginia, through its public health lab, has tested 148 residents for COVID-19, with 143 results coming back negative and three tests pending, the DHHR said.

"The last days and the last weeks have been tough," Gov. Justice said.

The governor has also closed restaurants, bars and casinos. Customers will still be able to get takeout, curbside delivery and carry out service. These businesses will be closed for two weeks. At that time, the state will reevaluate the situation, according to state officials.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice added gyms and fitness centers to the closure list for at least two weeks .

West Virginia residents whose driver's licenses or vehicle registrations are expiring soon will get an automatic extension in response to the new coronavirus.

The Division of Motor Vehicles is closing to the public starting Thursday to reduce possible exposure to both customers and employees.

The Department of Transportation says the DMV's Charleston headquarters will remain operational with a smaller staff to process online and mail-in business transactions.

The DMV is extending the expiration date by three months for any driver's license, instructional permit or vehicle registration expiring in March or April.

These transactions can still be done online or by mail and do not require a trip to a regional office.