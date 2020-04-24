W.Va. Gov. Justice looks to do daycare employee testing

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that his administration is working to see how the state can help ensure that daycare facilities can reopen as safely as possible.

Daycares were never mandated closed by Justice, but many did because of health and safety concerns. In some cases, parents were keeping their children at home as they worked under the state’s stay at home order.

The governor said Friday he wants to test all staff members at West Virginia daycares.

“So that way, when you bring your children to one of our daycares, you’ll know that component is as safe as possible,” Justice said. “We’re going to do ongoing testing of daycare staff, and we’re going to try to come up with some ways we may be able to do temperature testing of other people coming into these facilities.”

The governor mentioned potentially testing children and their parents at drop-off.

Some facilities enacted similar temperature policies and one-child-at-a-time drop-off when the pandemic started.

Justice says that a major consideration of the gradual reopening of the state will also be how much PPE is available for those on the frontline and how much hospital space is available, should the state see a large increase in cases following the reopen.

"It is an ongoing situation that will allow us to monitor how fast we're able to move forward because we're not going to move forward if we don't have the right backup behind us," the governor said. "We're not going to advance the soldiers if we don't have the artillery and everything to take care of the soldiers and have all the other ingredients that we have to be able to take care of the soldiers."

Justice says he expects to release more information about his plans to start the state’s economy again this coming Monday or Tuesday.