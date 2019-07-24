W.Va. House bill could expedite disaster rebuilding process

Many in our region know the devastation caused by the widespread flooding in 2016. Delegate Dean Jeffries of Kanawha County is unfortunately all too familiar with the damage.

House Bill 209 was introduced during the 2019 special session.

"We were one of the areas that was hit the hardest by the flood so it's near and dear to my heart. I’m a business man there, I live there, and my family is there,” he said.

Three years later, there has been some progress, but it's slow and his community feels that.

"We have people that are still without running water, they're living in campers, so I do push and push for this. Is it moving as fast as I would like? No. I do understand they are doing the best they can,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries is a member of the joint legislative committee on flooding. During a committee meeting on Tuesday, General James Hoyer, who the governor put in charge of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, gave an update on the rise program. Currently 43 homes are still out for contract or assignment.

"The good news is we've gone from not a lot going on a year ago to we've just about got about everyone on a path towards completion,” Hoyer said.

But House Bill 209, which was also discussed, could speed up the rebuilding process in the face of disaster in the future.

"Our purchasing laws were designed to build government buildings, not to build 490 homes as part of a flood recovery initiative,” Hoyer said.

As it stands, the state purchasing laws are by project, which means they are required to provide individual addresses. This slows down the process, making it unattractive for bidders.

"We’re probably one of the only states that doesn’t have a bill in place that for emergency situations would allow us to move forward or expedite the process,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries and others agree this is a key change that should be made.

"When it does happen, the next time, we will have a process or bill in place that will allow us to move quicker,” he said.

Tuesday on the house floor, Delegate Jeffries announced that House Bill 209 will be revisited during the regular session.