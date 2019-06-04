W.Va. House of Delegates chooses committee leaders to consider education bill

Committee leaders have been chosen in the House of Delegates to consider the education "betterment" legislation recently passed by the West Virginia Senate. Click here for that story.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, on Tuesday announced committee leaders for the four select committees on education reform. It was created under House Resolution 101.

The following selections have been announced:

Select Committee on Education Reform A

Will meet in the House Judiciary Committee Room, 418M

Chairman John Shott, R-Mercer

Vice-Chairman Jeffrey Pack, R-Raleigh

Select Committee on Education Reform B

Will meet in the East Wing Committee Room (Gov Org), 215E

Chairman Joe Ellington, R-Mercer

Vice-Chairwoman Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha

Select Committee on Education Reform C

Will meet in the House Education Committee Room, 432M

Chairman Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson

Vice-Chairman Marshall Wilson, R-Berkeley

Select Committee on Education Reform D

Will meet in the House Finance Committee Room, 460M

Chairman Steve Westfall, R-Jackson

Vice-Chairman Brandon Steele, R-Raleigh

According to a news release from the West Virginia House, Minority Leader Tim Miley, D-Harrison, is expected to name minority chairs for these committees soon. The appointments are expected to be announced sometime next week.

The House special legislative session is scheduled to begin June 17.

Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor, released the following statement:

“House leadership is committed to improving our education system for our students, teachers and all citizens of our state. Now that the Senate has passed their bills, Majority Whip Espinosa has started to personally reach out to our members to poll them and gauge support for the various proposals. Additionally, we expect several other bills sponsored by our members to be prepared for introduction for when the House reconvenes June 17. House leadership plans to work with all members – on both sides of the aisle – to see which ideas have the greatest support and can pass in this special session, and we will proceed as our members dictate. Our goal is to pass a comprehensive reform package to improve educational outcomes in West Virginia through whatever means we can.”