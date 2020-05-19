W.Va. House of Delegates member announces resignation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Jordan Hill, the chairman of the West Virginia House Committee on Health and Human Resources, is resigning.
Hill, a Republican House of Delegates member from Nicholas County, made the announcement Tuesday.
He said he’s leaving the position to pursue a job opportunity outside of his district.
Hill has served in the House of Delegates for five and a half years, and also sits on the Finance and Small Business and Economic Development committees.
His resignation is effective May 28.