W.Va. abortion bill passes House, heads to Senate

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would penalize physicians who don't provide medical care to a baby born after an abortion attempt.

Lawmakers on Wednesday voted 93-5 in favor of the measure despite questions about what use it would serve since existing laws protect newborns and that the state bans abortions after 20 weeks.

Some Republicans in the GOP-held chamber conceded that the bill is more about sending a political message than solving an ongoing problem.

The measure would subject medical professionals to discipline from their licensing board.

It now moves to the Senate.

