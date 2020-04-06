W.Va. National Guard reaching out in COVID-19 fight

The West Virginia National Guard is stepping up in a big way in the fight against COVID-19, according to a release from the unit.

About 500 members are helping in many capacities, including assisting Workforce West Virginia process unemployment claims. Some will help in call centers to meet the increasing demand.

In addition, members have assisted in testing of more than 150 residents and staff from Eastbrook Center in Kanaway County. Its Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) Response Enterprise (CRE) task force will train an additional nine establishments in proper cargo, box handling and personal protective equipment PPE wear. So far, this task force has trained 75 stores and 364 personnel.

Furthermore, the Guard has helped West Virginia University and Marshall University expand telehealth capabilities in some of the state’s most remote areas. It reports that it has packaged 825 gallons of hand sanitizer for distribution and picking up additional PPE from Maryland.

Members have helped distribute more than 672,000 protective gloves, 50,000 gowns and 75,000 surgical masks to facilities, as well as help food banks throughout the state.