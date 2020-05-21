W.Va. Schools Superintendent discusses how radically different school will look

West Virginia Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch knows the 2020-2021 school year will be unlike anything anyone could have ever imagined just a year ago.

Burch talked with WSAZ Thursday afternoon about everything from graduation ceremonies for the class of 2020, to summer sports and the disparity in broadband across the state for distance learning. He also spoke about the hard work teachers have put in under such unusual circumstances.

"I've commissioned a reentry taskforce," Burch said. "From everything from our public education teachers to administrators to state partners, clear down into public broadcasting. We want everybody to have a voice. Our advisory council is putting together right now what could the school year look like. Our goal is by the first of June to have some recommendations out, and really we're going to follow what some of the other states have done.

"We've got to be prepared with different scenarios. It's just to early right now to say definitively what school opening up in six to eight weeks will look like, but we need to be prepared."

Burch said he is hoping to have recommendations from the group by June 1. The superintendent said while it's too early to say exactly what the school year will look like, it most certainly will be different than any other school year.

He also knows that a one-size-fits-all approach won't work when the return happens. Some counties, like border counties, are experiencing high numbers of COVID-19 cases, while other more rural counties are only seeing a handful.

"We need to also be ready," Burch said. "So there's going to be contingency plans, and as we begin to roll out this advisory council's recommendations for schools, we want to also make sure we give scenarios to individual communities that are going to need it. You know, what does it look like if there is a spike and we have to think of school differently, or you know, can we go back to some normalcy in some areas that are not experiencing those?"

Wednesday, the CDC released guidelines, of what they think can be done to keep students safe as the world works to live with COVID-19. They include things like eating lunch in the classroom, to using every other seat on the bus, and having limited interaction throughout the school day.

On Thursday, WSAZ asked Gov. Jim Justice about the guidelines.

"Well, I think we still got time. If you watch the guidelines out of D.C., they continue to change, continue to get more strenuous or soft. We got time. When we go back to school. it may be we delay school to start or may not start til October first. I wouldn't get too wound up about it right now," Justice said after his daily news briefing.

Burch said the CDC guidelines are just that -- guidelines. He will continue to follow the guidance set forth by the state's top health officials and the governor.

