W.Va. Sen. Mitch Carmichael pushes to end dog racing

Sen. Mitch Carmichael wants to renew the push to dry up dog racing in West Virginia, but it’s not yet clear if the rest of the legislative pack is with him.

“This is an industry that has come and gone. It makes no sense for the taxpayers of this state to continue to subsidize what amounts in my view to an inhumane activity. It just boggles the mind,” Carmichael, R-Jackson, said Wednesday on MetroNews’ “Talkline.”

That word “subsidy” is a major bone of contention.

Money is collected from the state’s casinos, flows through state Lottery and then goes back into greyhound breeder’s fund and purses for races.

Opponents call that a subsidy. Supporters say it’s a financial transfer with the state in the middle.

The Legislature voted to end the practice in 2017 when the state was in a budget crisis. The $14 million the state handles for greyhound racing was one of many pieces of the budget puzzle.

Gov. Jim Justice vetoed the bill, traveling to Wheeling, where the racing that takes place at Wheeling Island is considered a significant local economic driver.

“Greyhounds are born runners, and I hope to keep them running in West Virginia for a very long time,” Justice said then.

Carmichael this week wrote an op-ed for West Virginia newspapers, kicking up the greyhound racing debate yet again.

He argued not only against the state passing along the money to support greyhound racing but also took note of injuries to the dogs.

“Is this where you want to spend $14 million of taxpayer money? I would much rather put it toward health or education,” he said. “That money could be used for anything else the elected leaders of West Virginia want to use it for.”

His position drew fire from Delegate Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio, who represents the Wheeling area.

“I think it’s clear he’s clueless on the greyhound industry,” Fluharty said. “It’s truly amazing our Senate president is vocally supportive of killing 1,700 jobs in the Northern Panhandle.”

The 1,700 jobs was part of a study cited during the last go-round for this debate. It includes both direct and indirect employment related to dog racing.

“Typically, the Senate president should be pushing to add 1,700 jobs to a struggling economy, not taking away,” Fluharty said. “Usually we’d be throwing a ticker tape parade if he passed legislation to add jobs.”

