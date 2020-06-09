W.Va. Senate President Mitch Carmichael loses Republican nomination for his seat

West Virginia Senate President Mitch Carmichael has been defeated Tuesday in his quest for a third term in office, according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

According to results on the Secretary of State's website, Amy Grady has won the Republican nomination to represent Senate District 4 with 39 percent of the vote and all precincts reporting.

Carmichael conceded on his Twitter page Tuesday evening saying, “Congratulations to my opponent, Amy Nichole Grady, on winning the 2020 GOP nomination for State Senate in WV’s 4th District. I look forward to supporting your campaign this fall to ensure our district continues to have a leader who will always fight for conservative values.”

Senate District 4 includes Mason, Jackson, Roane and Putnam counties.

Grady will face Democrat Bruce Ashworth in the general election on Nov. 3.

