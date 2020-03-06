W.Va. Senate approves foster care funding bill

Foster parents who adopt children with special needs may soon get more money under a wide-ranging proposal passed by the West Virginia Senate to reduce the state's overburdened foster system.

Senators voted unanimously to approve the proposal Friday. It now moves back to the House of Delegates for that chamber to approve the Senate's amendments.

The measure directs state officials to expand a tiered system that would give higher payments to people who take in children with emotional, behavioral or intellectual problems. It sets aside $16.9 million for the payment system.

The bill also contains a foster care bill of rights for both children and parents.