W.Va. State Police ask for help finding missing man

The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert in hopes of locating a missing 74-year-old man.

Wiliam Howard Monk went missing on Saturday when driving from Kenna to the Milroy Road area of Braxton County.

Monk is 5'11", weighs approximately 150 lbs. and has brown and grey hair. He typically wears gold frame glasses.

He was driving a blue 2017 Toyota Tacoma crew cab with a disabled veteran tag, number DVG456.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cpl. M.P. Fannin at the West Virginian State Police Detachment. The phone number is 304-372-7850.