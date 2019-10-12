W.Va. State Police investigating double murder suicide

West Virginia State Police are investigating a double murder that occurred in Lizemore, West Virginia.

Troopers tell WSAZ that Alecxandria Auxier, 28 of Indore, and Michael Sumpter, 26 of Burnsville, were murdered by Joshua Foster on or around September 30 at Foster's house in Lizemore.

Troopers say Foster hid Auxier and Sumpter's bodies then committed suicide at his house on October 1, 2019.

State Police say a missing person report filed for Auxier led them to the discovery.

The investigation is ongoing.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.