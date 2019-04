A 15-year-old girl is missing, and West Virginia State Police troopers need your help finding her.

Barbara Martin left with her boyfriend and was last seen Tuesday morning in the Swiss area of Nicholas County.

Troopers say the pair may be traveling to Montgomery, West Virginia, to catch a bus to Texas.

Martin is described as 5 feet 3 with red hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call their local law enforcement or state police at 304-872-0800.