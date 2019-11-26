W.Va. Turnpike ready for the busiest travel season

If you are heading out of town Wednesday for the Thanksgiving holiday, you can expect heavy traffic.

The busiest travel time along the West Virginia Turnpike is from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Greg Barr, general manager of the West Virginia Parkways Authority.

However, if you want to try and miss the heavy traffic, Barr suggests you leave early. He says if you leave by 6 a.m. you'll miss a lot of the rush traffic.

Barr says the state expects 2,000 vehicles an hour to go through the toll plaza during the peak hours. This amount of traffic will cause some backups for drivers.

"It cannot be helped when we have that many vehicles coming all at one time," Barr said.

However, the turnpike has a plan to minimize the traffic issues.

Barr says drivers can expect all of the toll booth lanes to be open during the Thanksgiving holiday. E-Z Pass will also be accepted in all of the lanes.

"We don't shut down any lanes. We've had signs up all week reminding people to have their cash ready," Barr said.

Barr says returning from the holiday will be a little more complicated for drivers because everyone is coming back on Sunday. The turnpike is usually backed up between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Barr says Sunday is the busiest travel day of the year for the turnpike. He suggests if you have the choice of a return date, pick Monday when fewer people are traveling home. He says that will save drivers a lot of time.

This will be the first major holiday with the new toll rates. The toll for passenger vehicles is now $4. The increase went into effect earlier this year.