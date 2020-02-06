W.Va. agencies preparing for potential flooding

Thirteen counties are currently under flash flood watches.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has told state agencies to prepare for potential flooding ahead of an expected dousing of heavy rainfall.

The Republican on Wednesday said officials with the state's homeland security and emergency management department will be tracking rainfall amounts and high-water activity through Friday.

West Virginia National Guard leadership will also be prepared to help local officials in the case of flooding.

 