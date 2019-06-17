W.Va.-based company to build coal to liquid plant in Mason County

Easy access to coal, natural gas and the river are a few of the reasons a company has decided to build a coal to liquids facility in Mason County.

"Domestic Synthetic Fuels" is a West Virginia-based company.

The plant will turn coal and natural gas into fuel that burns cleaner than petroleum-based fuel.

The plant will be the first of its kind in the United States. According to a news release, there is already one in China.

One hundred thirty jobs are expected at the plant, while 100 coal mining jobs are expected at the location where coal will come from in Kanawha County, along with "thousands" of construction jobs, according to the news release.

The Department of Environmental Protection has approved the draft plans.

The company said there will be community meetings to keep everyone informed.