W.Va. correctional officer tests positive for COVID-19

A correctional officer at the South Central Regional Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday morning during a press conference.

Spokesperson Lawrence Messina says the officer self-quarantined on April 15 when his wife, who works at a long-term care facility, alerted him that she may have been exposed to the virus.

She, too, has tested positive but is also recovering and in good condition.

Officials say this is the only case among any W.Va. Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation staff or inmates.

The Bureau for Public Health at the W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources, which is leading the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has concluded that no further action at the facility is required as a result of the officer’s responsible actions.

