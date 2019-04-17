W.Va. corrections officer facing drug charges

A corrections officer at the South Central Regional Jail was arrested after allegedly trying to get methamphetamine into the jail, Kanawha County court records show.

John E. Roach II, 46, of Charleston is charged with delivery of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver.

According to the criminal complaint, Roach was arrested April 11 after a “lengthy investigation” that included the DEA in Charleston.

Investigators say Roach met with an undercover officer in a commercial parking lot in the 2700 block of Mountaineer Boulevard and received about four ounces of meth. In addition to the drugs, investigators say Roach received buy money to ensure the meth was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

A spokesman with the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety confirms Roach worked as a corrections officer at the South Central Regional Jail, but he has since been suspended without pay.

“The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation maintains a zero-tolerance stance regarding the threat posed by drugs and other contraband to its facilities,” he said in a release. “We have cooperated fully in this investigation. We value our ongoing partnerships with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, its Sheriff’s Tactical Operation Patrol (STOP) team and its personnel assigned to the task force involved in this case.”

Roach is not a current inmate in the regional jail system, according to its website.

