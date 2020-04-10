W.Va. county declines offer to become a hot spot

Jackson County health officials have declined an offer to join Gov. Jim Justice's executive order which would label it as a hot spot for COVID-19.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in Jackson County, West Virginia, including at the Constellium plant outside of Ravenswood.

The Jackson County Health Department said it already has a good relationship with local law enforcement and does not need to be included in the order.

"They feel like they have a handle on the situation there and so they did not want to be added to this," Justice said while announcing four other counties were being added to the order on Friday.

As of Friday afternoon, the Health Department was reporting 22 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county. Union officials said seven of those cases can be traced back to the Constellium plant outside of Ravenswood. That is an increase from the four cases the company reported last week.

"If you have government contracts or you have medical equipment, it’s a tough call (to close) because those things have to be made," Ravenswood Mayor Josh Miller said. "Can you imagine walking into the grocery store and everything is empty or not having the medical equipment that you need when you go to the hospital?"

Miller said he is in constant communication with the Jackson County Health Department about what needs to be done to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the city. This has included closing parks and having to break up groups of children playing basketball to enforce social distancing guidelines.

"We need to continue to focus on those safety aspects when you come home," Miller said. "I have to interact with a lot of folks every day, so when I get home, the first thing I do, I don’t hug my girls, I go straight to the shower. I do the hand sanitizer before I even talk to my family."

"What you do will impact 100 people, 250 people, 500 people," Miller continued. "Those decisions you make, even though you may not see it, you’re impacting hundreds of people based on what you do right now."