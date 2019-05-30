W.Va. dog euthanized for biting despite prominent backers

A dog whose case inspired an outpouring of support from politicians in West Virginia amid a long legal battle has been euthanized for biting two children multiple times.

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw says Jasper the dog was put to death Wednesday.

Hanshaw represented Jasper's previous owner, Brenda Jeffrey, as the case bounced from local courts in Raleigh County to the state Supreme Court and even the U.S. Supreme Court.

Jeffrey surrendered the Whippet mix to a local Humane Society and pleaded guilty to harboring a vicious animal.

As the case played out, Gov. Jim Justice issued a statement saying his office exhaustively looked into it but West Virginia law didn't allow him to intervene.