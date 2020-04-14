W.Va. health leaders discuss COVID-19 case reporting, release of information

As Americans wait for life to return to normal, their eyes aren’t on the numbers on the calendar or clock; the focus is on the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The state of West Virginia currently updates its numbers twice a day, at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

As the weeks of the pandemic have gone on, many county health departments have started to release numbers prior to those updates on the state’s DHHR website, leading to numbers that don’t match.

The DHHR says the transfer and exchange of information is just a part of the process during an unprecedented time.

Tuesday morning, Gov. Jim Justice pointed to more than 60 cases in Wayne County, while the state data only listed 19 cases.

"We know these situations, especially when you have large jumps like that, that are related to a specific facility or particular outbreak, those are contained situations there it's not a widespread community issue, so functionally we know what's happening in real time and the website follows," West Virginia State Health Officer Cathy Slemp explained.

Once the county releases information, it is used by the state. That is the information used by agencies with the federal government and organizations that make models projecting the COVID-19 virus.

WSAZ asked the panel of experts if numbers not updated on a faster basis is impacting projections or giving a false sense of security when it comes to the number of cases in West Virginia.

Friday night, Lincoln County reported its first COVID-19 case. That number wasn’t reflected in the state’s overall publicly released case count by county until Tuesday morning.

"What's really critical there is that we have knowledgeable information at the local level. We're linked in with them. What's really important there is we know exactly when those cases came in, they are managing that piece and it's reflecting the testing from a few days before and they put in prevention measures already, so those were already in place. The testing helped look at that more fully. So, I think what’s critical there is, they know exactly what they have currently there. We are in communication with them, we know that it takes time to update the numbers on the website. We're not working for those numbers on the website. Those are to use for trending and what's happening overall," Slemp said.

"The website, the dashboard, is our official case count we use across the state and we share with the CDC that go into national case counts," Slemp added. There, it does take a day or two to go into the system. It does take information being uploaded into the case investigation. We want to make sure the data is accurate.”

