W.Va. health officials unveil substance abuse plan for next 3 years

West Virginia health officials have unveiled a new substance abuse plan to help deal with the drug epidemic.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Office of Drug Control Policy and the Governor’s Council on Substance Abuse Prevention, it was created “using a multi-sector, collaborative approach to outline the goals to combat the substance use epidemic.”

“This plan provides important background on the state’s many initiatives as well as our goals for the coming years,” said Robert Hansen, Director of DHHR’s Office of Drug Control Policy, in a news release. “An annual review process will ensure our strategies and objectives remain current and on target.”

Health officials say the 2020-2022 Substance Use Response Plan was strategically developed to deal with current and future issues.

According to the release, “it encompasses prevention; community engagement and supports; integrated health systems; treatment, recovery and research; court systems and justice-involved populations; law enforcement; and public education.”

Health officials say the used public feedback to help them formulate the plan. Click here to see the entire plan.

