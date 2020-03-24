W.Va. health officials urge businesses to limit number of customers

Health officials in West Virginia urge essential businesses staying open to limit customers to maintain 6 feet of space between them.

Dr. Sherri Young, health officer and executive director of the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, made that announcement Tuesday.

Young says this will encourage social distancing that's vital during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must stay vigilant and continue to stay apart so we can slow the spread of COVID-19,” Young said in a news release.

Young also recommends that anyone who traveled from high-transmission areas of COVID-19 to isolate themselves for 14 days after arriving in West Virginia. They should monitor themselves for novel coronavirus-related symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

Anyone with questions about COVID-19 may call the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department’s hotline at 304-348-1088.

