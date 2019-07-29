W.Va. lawmaker pushing for more substance abuse prevention programs

The House of Delegates' Substance Abuse Committee chairman is pushing for more funding for prevention programs in West Virginia.

Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, says the programs need more support from the state. He said more comprehensive prevention programs and campaigns would eliminate the demand for drugs in the first place.

Rohrbach, who is a medical doctor, and other state lawmakers recently requested Attorney General Patrick Morrisey to use drug settlement funds to support substance abuse prevention programs.

"The easiest case of substance abuse to treat is the one that you prevented, so I feel very strong about preventative services," Rohrbach said.

He also said lawmakers have made great strides such as House Bill 2195 that increased drug awareness in public schools. Still, Rohrbach says more needs to be done.

A spokesman for Morrisey says his office looks forward to working with the Legislature and the governor to return the McKesson settlement money to the state to "attack the drug epidemic holistically."

