W.Va. lawmaker requests special session to discuss coronavirus response

A West Virginia lawmaker is requesting Governor Jim Justice call a special session to address the Coronavirus.

Delegate Isaac Sponaugle (D- Pendelton) says the session is needed to take “proper precautions to stop the rapidly spreading virus dead in its tracks.”

“The coronavirus is coming to West Virginia I know it’s here already, but we haven’t tested enough people to locate it. Approximately 40 people have tested out of a population of 1.8 million, Sponaugle said. “We’re not equipped to contain it at this point, that ship sailed a couple of weeks ago. I do know we’re able to minimize the fallout of it, so our healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed. If it gets overwhelmed then that will result in an unnecessary high morality rate.”

During the session, Sponaugle wants several things considers including, shutting down all state, county and local governments, except for essential personnel, independent testing centers located off site from hospitals, closure of all education establishments, limiting hospital visitors and postponing work meetings. He also asked for the primary to be delayed for 30 to 60 days for the protection of poll works and voters and to provide emergency funding.

Delegate Sponaugle is also calling for all legislators to forego their legislative pay during the coronavirus special session.

Governor Justice is expected to update the state’s response to the coronavirus Monday at a news conference.

