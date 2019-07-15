W.Va. lawmakers to reconvene for special session

West Virginia lawmakers will meet for a special session next week.

Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw is calling for state delegates to reassemble in House chambers at noon Monday, July 22 to create one or more committees on education reform.

According to the text of House Concurrent Resolution 101, the committee(s) may "review legislation, receive testimony, evaluate and recommend action to the House relating to all issues relevant to education reform." Legislators adopted the resolution on March 10.

West Virginia House of Delegates Communications Director Jared Hunt says this floor session will be used to finish work from the first special session in June.

"Since this coincides with regularly scheduled interim meetings next week, it will limit any additional costs for taxpayers," Hunt added.

During the first special session, lawmakers passed an omnibus education bill that includes a number of proposed changes to the education system including pay raises, incentives to fill in-demand positions, and financial support for struggling counties. Governor Jim Justice signed the bill June 28.